Columbus photo exhibit moves to Ball State gallery

An exhibition of photos of Columbus landmarks has moved to Ball State University’s College of Architecture and Planning.

According to the Landmark Columbus Foundation, the American Modern exhibition features 12 large-scale photos by photographer Iwan Baan and design work by Studio Lin premiered in Columbus at the Columbus Area Visitors Center. The artwork was commissioned to offer a compelling look at the modernist design heritage in Columbus.

Richard McCoy, executive director of the Landmark Columbus Foundation, said he was thrilled the work has moved to Ball State’s College of Architecture and Planning, saying the school “is home to some of the nation’s most innovative architectural and urban planning programs.”

The artists and Columbus-native author Matt Shaw, collaborated on a book called “American Modern: Architecture, Community, Columbus, Indiana” that was released last year.

The exhibit is now open to the public at the college’s gallery in the Ball State University Architecture Building in Muncie, Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find more information here: CAP Exhibit Gallery

Landmark Columbus Foundation’s mission is to care for, celebrate, and advance the cultural heritage of Columbus and like-minded communities.