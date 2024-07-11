Columbus parks hosting community party tonight

In celebration of national Parks and Recreation Month, the Columbus Park Foundation will be hosting a community party this afternoon at Mill Race Park.

The festivities will include water and yard games, activities such as face and rock painting and local food trucks.

The Columbus Parks and Recreation system was founded in 1947 and now operates 23 parks, nearly 1,000 acres of park land and 23 miles of People Trails.

The Park Foundation is encouraging you to donate in support of the local parks system. You can find a link to donate here https://www.columbusparkfoundation.org

The event will be from 4 to 7 p.m., it is free and you are invited to come by.

Cropped photo of Mill Race Park by stickman42 courtesy of Wikipedia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/