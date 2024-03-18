Columbus Parks and Rec Announces Columbus City Cemetery Clean Up Dates

Columbus City Cemetery, south of Donner Park, is scheduled for spring clean-up on Monday, April 1st, 2024. Those who have family plots in the Cemetery are asked to pick-up any items that they wish to save by Sunday, March 31st. Parks Department personnel will remove and discard worn and out-of-season decorations that remain on the ground on Monday, April 1st.

Fall clean-up is scheduled for Tuesday, October 1st, 2024

For more information: (812) 376-2599