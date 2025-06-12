Columbus parklet celebration set for Friday

The Columbus Area Arts Council will be celebrating the opening of the city’s newest parklet with activities at the 6th Street Arts Alley tomorrow afternoon.

The small, pedestrian friendly park is on Sixth Street between Washington and Franklin streets. Features include a new ground mural, colorful furniture, shady spots, free public Wi-Fi, and

upgraded electrical for concerts and vendors.

The parklet was designed by the LAA Office architectural firm and created with support from Force Construction, Force Design and Heritage Fund: The Bartholomew County Community Foundation.

Activities will be going on from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday including a ribbon cutting, music, local artists’ displays and food and drinks.

The event was originally scheduled for last Friday but had to be postponed due to weather concerns.

The event is free and you are invited to attend. You can find more information at https://www.artsincolumbus.org/arts-alley

Photo courtesy of Columbus Area Arts Council Facebook page