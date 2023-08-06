Columbus Overlay Project To Begin Today

As part of the 2023 City Overlay project, Milestone crews will begin patching local

streets starting today.

Work for the Overlay project is a three-step process:

patching, milling and paving. There may be times between stages when there will be no work activity on the streets.

City Officials ask the public to Please be patient, reduce speeds and use extra

caution while in these work zones.

Be sure to follow construction signage, obey flag personnel and obey posted “No Parking” signs.

The following streets are included in this Overlay project however; the work will

not be done in this order:

13th Street (from Gladstone Avenue to McClure Road)

16th Street (from Lafayette Avenue to Sycamore Street)

7th Street (from Lafayette Avenue to Werner Avenue)

California Street (from 17th Street to 8th Street)

Chestnut Street (From 11th Street to 16th Street)

McKinley Avenue (from Gladstone Avenue to Hope Avenue)

Middle Road (from Cessna Drive to Arnold Street)

Fairlawn Drive (from 29th Street to 31st Street/Chapel Drive)

Fairlawn Drive (From 31st Street/Chapel Drive to Taylor Road)

Terrace Lake Road (from Shields Drive to Goeller Blvd.)