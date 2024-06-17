Columbus opening cooling location Tuesday

A cooling station will be opened at Donner Center as the heat indexes this week climb to near 100 degrees.

According to the city of Columbus, Donner Center on 22nd Street will be open and staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday so that people can get out of the heat. Animals will also be allowed to cool off and there will be crates available so they can stay at the center. Animals will not be allowed to run free in the center, except for service animals.

Cooling stations are a facility where individuals, who do not have air conditioning, can come in to cool down and continue on their way. Food, showers, and areas for sleep are not available.

The city asks that you respect the rules of the facility and other individuals in the facility.