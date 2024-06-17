Columbus officer rescues mom and child from fast water

A Columbus police officer is being credited with saving two people from East Fork White River Saturday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Police Department, rescue workers were called to Mill Race Park at about 1:42 p.m. on Saturday because of a woman in the water calling for help. Officer Andrew Plank was the first to arrive on the scene and found a woman and a child in the water clinging to a fallen tree. The woman said she couldn’t hold on much longer.

Police say Plank did not hesitate to remove his body armor and gear and dive into he water to their rescue. He first assisted the child, who was an 8-year-old, swimming her to shore as she held onto his back. He then went back to rescue the mother, 34-year-old Charity Weis of Idaville.

Witnesses said two children had been playing on a sandbar in the area but got caught in the current. The mother went into the water to rescue the girl and she also became trapped.

Medics checked out the mother and child on the scene.

Authorities urge anyone going into moving water to use a personal flotation device. They say that a surprisingly strong current can endanger even good swimmers.