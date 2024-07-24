Columbus officer recognized for life-saving heroics

A Columbus police officer is being recognized for his efforts to save two people from East Fork White River last month.

Officer Andrew Plank received a letter of commendation from Mayor Mary Ferdon at Tuesday’s meeting of the Columbus Board of Public Works and Safety.

According to the Columbus Police Department, rescue workers were called to Mill Race Park the afternoon of Saturday, June 15th because of a woman in the water calling for help. Plank was the first to arrive on the scene and found a woman and a child in the water clinging to a fallen tree. The woman said she couldn’t hold on much longer.

Police say Plank did not hesitate to remove his body armor and gear and dive into he water to their rescue. He first assisted the child, who was an 8-year-old, swimming her to shore as she held onto his back. He then went back to rescue the mother.

The commendation recognized Plank for his heroic efforts.

Plank received a letter of commendation in 2019 from Mayor Jim Lienhoop for his efforts to save a teen who tried to kill themself.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.