Columbus offering drop off spots to recycle eclipse glasses

It is a week out from the total solar eclipse that passed overhead on April 8th. And you might be wondering what to do with all the eclipse viewing glasses you have sitting around your home or office.

The city of Columbus is collecting new or gently used glasses between now and the end of the month. The goal is to collect the glasses so they can be distributed to places around the globe that will be experiencing upcoming solar phenomena. The lenses should be free of punctures, scratches and bends and the frames need to be in good shape.

You can drop them up at the Columbus Area Visitors Center, Columbus Department of Public Works, Columbus Municipal Airport or any Columbus Fire Department station.

The next solar eclipse is coming up on October 2nd, but it will be an annular eclipse, meaning the moon will almost, but not quite completely cover the sun. That eclipse will pass over the southern tip of South America.