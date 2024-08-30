Columbus North press box renamed in honor of Simmermaker

The Columbus North Bulldog Alumni Association has announced a special tribute to a man who has been the voice of Columbus sports for more than six decades.

In recognition of his extraordinary 64-year career in broadcasting, the press box at Max Andress Field has been named in honor of Sam Simmermaker. This dedication celebrates Simmermaker’s long-standing contribution to the local sports community through his work at News Talk 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM.

This announcement came during the pre-game of this week’s big rivalry matchup between the Columbus East Olympians and the Columbus North Bulldogs at Max Andress Field, the home of the Bulldogs.

Simmermaker began his broadcasting career in Columbus on January 1, 1960. Over the years, he became a beloved figure in the community, covering countless high school sporting events with precision and passion. His dedication to accurately reporting the achievements of local athletes, combined with his love for the game, earned him a special place in the hearts of listeners.

Simmermaker’s career was marked by his commitment to putting the spotlight on the athletes rather than himself. His meticulous approach to broadcasting ensured that every player’s name was pronounced correctly, and every play was described with clarity and enthusiasm. This attention to detail and his genuine love for sports made him a trusted and respected voice in Columbus.

Throughout his career, Simmermaker received numerous accolades, including multiple Indiana Sportscaster of the Year awards. His contributions to sports broadcasting were also recognized with inductions into various halls of fame, including the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Despite these honors, Simmermaker remained focused on the joy of calling the game and connecting with his community through the airwaves.

The Bull Dog Alumni Association has been dedicated to preserving the history and traditions of the school since its formation in 2008.

As the new football season kicks off at Max Andress Field, the Sam Simmermaker Press Box stands as a tribute to a man whose voice has become synonymous with Columbus sports. This press box dedication ensures that Simmermaker’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of broadcasters and athletes.

Fans can continue to experience the same excitement and passion that Simmermaker brought to his broadcasts by tuning in to News Talk 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM or streaming online at 1010wcsi.com. The spirit of Sam Simmermaker lives on in every game, every broadcast, and every call made from the press box that now bears his name.