Columbus North football game rescheduled due to bad weather

Tonight’s scheduled Columbus North High School football game is being rescheduled for Saturday due to expected bad weather.

The game will still be aired live on News Talk 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM with pre-game coverage starting at 11 a.m. and the game kickoff at noon.

The regularly scheduled IU football game will be joined in progress at the conclusion of the Columbus North Game.

The Columbus North Alumni Association has also canceled tonight’s induction into the school’s Hall of Fame. That will be rescheduled at a later date.