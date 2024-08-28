Columbus native receives lifetime award from racing league

Columbus native and founder of Lucas Oil, Forrest Lucas, received the lifetime achievement award this week from the National Hot Road Association.

According to the company, Lucas received the award at the Annual Sportsman Appreciation Dinner during the NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. In addition to sponsoring the Indianapolis raceway, Lucas Oil has been one of NHRA’s most prominent supporters, serving as the title sponsor of the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA National Finals and Winternationals.

Lucas grew up in Columbus, and started work as a truck driver before starting his own trucking company. In 1989 he got out of the trucking business and he and his wife Charlotte founded Lucas Oil Products. Lucas Oil provides a wide range of engine oils, additives and fuel treatments for a variety of machines.

Photo courtesy of Lucas Oil.