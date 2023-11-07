Final: Columbus municipal election results 2023

Updated: 7:30 p.m.

It is Election Day in Indiana with municipal races on the ballot. Columbus voters are choosing a new mayor, clerk and nine seats on City Council.

With early votes and all eight vote centers reporting in, in unofficial totals:

Republican Mary Ferdon has won the race for mayor over independent Sean Burton, 73 to 27 percent.

Incumbent Clerk-Treasurer Republican Luann Welmer has defeated Democrat Quisha Jackson for the new clerk position 61 to 39 percent.

In the race for the three at-large seats on Columbus City Council, incumbent Democrat Tom Dell has 21 percent, Republican Josh Burnett has 20.5 percent and incumbent Democrat Grace Kestler has 20.06 percent. Republican Alex Englebert had 14 percent, Democrat Paul Hoffman had 13 percent and Republican Chris Rutan had 12 percent.

In Council races by district:

District 1

Republican Chris Bartels 55 percent

Democrat Nick Slabaugh 45 percent

District 2

Democrat incumbent Elaine Hilber 54 percent

Republican challenger Vicki Griffin 46 percent

District 3

Democratic incumbent Jerone Wood 52 percent

Republican challenger Sue Norman-Chapple 48 percent

District 4

Republican incumbent Frank Miller 62 percent

Democrat Keegan Hill 38 percent

District 5

Republican Kent Anderson 52 percent

Democrat Eric Riddle 48 percent

District 6

Republican Jay Foyst 60 percent

Democrat Bryan Munoz 41 percent