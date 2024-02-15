Columbus mayor to hold first State of the City address

New Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon will hold her first State of the City address in March.

According to the mayor’s office the event will be taking place the afternoon of March 6th at Nexus Park, the former Fair Oaks Mall on 25th Street. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the mayor’s remarks will be at 6 p.m.

The speech will be followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Circle K Fieldhouse at Nexus Park.

The event is free and you are invited to attend. You should park in the southeastern lot off of 25th Street near Dunham’s Sports and signs will direct you to the location inside the former mall.