Columbus Man Found Guilty of Murder

A Columbus man was found guilty of murder after the jury deliberations took only one hour.

Patrick Doyle was found guilty Friday in Bartholomew County Circuit Court for the murder of Heather Ann Steuver, after jury deliberations only lasted an hour.

Due to extensive media coverage of the case, the jury consisted of jurors from Shelby County.

Doyle was found to have murdered Steuver on August 22nd, 2021 at a residence.

Steuver had been reported missing by her parents to the Batholomew County Sheriff’s Office on August 26th, 2021.

Doyle was originally arrested on the charge of possession of child pornography on September 9th, 2021. He admitted to killing Steuver while being interviewed by a BCSO detective, according to law enforcement.

Steuver’s body was later found in a shallow grave at Doyle’s place of employment, Nugent Sand and Gravel Co.

Steuver’s death was ruled a homicide as a result of blunt force trauma to the head by the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office. Because of a previous burglary conviction in Bartholomew County and an armed burglary conviction in Florida, Doyle was found to be a habitual offender.