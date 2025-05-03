Columbus man facing child molesting, pornography charges

A Columbus man is facing child molesting and other charges after an arrest this week by authorities.

According to the Indiana State Police, troopers received information that a suspect possibly possessed child pornography. The investigation led to 38-year-old Andrew Case of Columbus.

On Tuesday, Indiana State Police investigators with the assistance of other Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force members served a search warrant at Case’s residence. Authorities found evidence that Case was allegedly involved in child molesting and producing child pornography.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of Child Molesting, Production of Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography, and Sexual Misconduct with a Minor.

The Columbus and Bloomington Police Departments, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department and Prosecutor’s Office and the U.S. Secret Service, Columbus Police Department, assisted troopers in the investigation.