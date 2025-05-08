Columbus man faces federal charges in Operation Restore Justice

A Columbus man is being counted among those facing federal charges in a nationwide crackdown on people sexually abusing children.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office the Southern District of Indiana says four Hoosier men are among 205 that have been charged nationwide in Operation Restore Justice.

Among those in the district counted is 35-year-old Eric Dicken of Columbus, who was originally arrested last August. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the local Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force originally started the investigation after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Dicken was arrested on felony charges for possession of child pornography and child solicitation.

The U.S. Attorney says that Dicken now faces a federal charge of possession of child pornography.

The coordinated effort was executed over the course of five days by all 55 FBI field offices, the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section in the Department’s Criminal Division, and United States Attorney’s Offices around the country.

Men from Evansville, New Albany and Lebanon have also been included in the results of the operation locally, announced yesterday.