Columbus man arrested after found staggering in road with shotgun

Derick Krebbs. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

A Columbus man is under arrest after he was found walking in the roadway with a shotgun.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the incident started at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 8900 block of State Road 58 after reports of a man stumbling in the roadway with the weapon.

A deputy found the man, later identified as 34-year-old Derick Krebbs of Columbus, in the road. Police held him at gunpoint and ordered him to drop the weapon several times, before he finally complied. But then Krebbs refused to obey any other orders and gestured toward the weapon as if he was going to pick the shotgun up. Police say he repeatedly asked officers to shoot him.

After talking Krebbs down, he was taken into custody but became violent, kicking a deputy in the leg. He was then taken to Columbus Regional Health to be checked out and was found to have a blood alcohol level of .15 percent. He was arrested on preliminary charges including public intoxication, disorderly conduct and battery on a law enforcement officer.