Columbus man among arrests in Johnson County sweep

Kendrick Harper. Photo courtesy of Johnson County Sheriff’s Department

A Columbus man was among those arrested in a Johnson County crackdown on drug dealing.

Johnson County deputies along with police from Franklin, Greenwood, and Marion County worked together to serve more than 30 drug warrants Wednesday on what they are calling “high end dealers.” That included a Johnson County SWAT team raid of a Greenwood home.

Sheriff Duane Burgess said more than two thirds of those involved came from outside of Johnson County to sell narcotics.

28-year-old Kendrick Harper of Columbus was one of those arrested and is facing felony charges of dealing methamphetamine.

Those accused include 18 people from Indianapolis, with others from Carmel, Camby and Martinsville.

TTWN Media Networks contributed to this report