Columbus man accused of voyeurism after gym incident

A Columbus man has been arrested on voyeurism charges after allegedly trying to film in the women’s locker room at a local fitness center.

According to the Columbus Police Department, an 8-year-old girl saw someone holding a cell phone under the stall as she was showering at Total Fitness on Middle Road Thursday evening. Employees then found 24-year-old Tanner Vandeman inside a women’s shower stall. Employees and bystanders held onto Vandeman until officers arrived. Police discovered Vandeman had recording equipment on him and found that he had been convicted of voyeurism in the past.

He was arrested on a felony charge of voyeurism and several electronic devices were confiscated by investigators. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.