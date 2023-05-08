Columbus man accused of threats with shotgun

Andrew J. Mohr. Photo by Columbus Police Department

A Columbus man is accused of pointing a shotgun at a person during an argument.

According to Columbus Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon about a disturbance involving a weapon. Police say that 29-year-old Andrew J. Mohr pointed a loaded shotgun in the dispute which invovled a motorcycle being ridden in an alley.

Police recovered the shotgun and found that it was loaded and that its safety was off.

Mohr was arrested on charges including intimidation with a deadly weapon, pointing a loaded firearm, criminal recklessness with a firearm, battery on law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.