Columbus man accused of sexually abusing child

A Columbus man is being accused of sexually abusing a child over several years.

According to the Columbus Police Department, an investigation launched after the victim reported the abuse in January. Police say that the victim alleges that 44-year-old Shaun Berger has abused the victim since they were seven.

After gathering evidence, a warrant was issued for Berger’s arrest on charges including attempted rape, child molestation, child seduction, criminal confinement and voyeurism. Investigators spoke to Berger over the phone on Tuesday and he turned himself in later that day, police say.

Anyone with more information on the case is asked to contact Detective Maren McCrary at 812-376-2623.