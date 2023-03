Trent McBride. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

A Columbus man is being accused of child molesting after an investigation by city police.

According to the Columbus Police Department, authorites were contacted by a 14-year-old girl who said a family member had assauled her earlier this year. After an investigation, police arrested 29-year-old Trent W. McBride at his home Tuesday morning.

He is facing a felony charge of child molesting.