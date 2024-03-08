Columbus makes Newsweek list of best arts scene communities

Columbus has made a Newsweek magazine Top 10 list of best community arts scenes in the country.

According to the Columbus Area Visitors Center, the list was released yesterday, which places Columbus sixth in the country, just behind St. Augustine Florida.

The Newsweek blurb about the city focuses on the modernist architecture here as well as the three public art installations by Dale Chihuly.

According to the visitors center, nominations were made by an expert panel of travel writers, and the public voted for the honor.

Erin Hawkins, spokeswoman for the visitors center congratulated “all our outstanding arts organizations on this honor; it’s their great work that earned us these bragging rights” She said residents know how fortuntate the city is to enjoy so many opportunities for art in the community.

Bloomington and Nashville also both made the list, coming in at 8th and 10th.

First Christian Church photo courtesy of Landmark Columbus Foundation.