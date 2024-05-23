Columbus makerspace hosting family event tonight

The local makerspace at the Columbus Municipal Airport is inviting you to an open house tonight.

The family friendly event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. this evening at the facility at 4760 Ray Boll Boulevard. Organizers say that the event will include inventions, STEAM activities, crafts, a food truck and live music.

The Columbus Propeller facility is an initiative of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. It is meant for entrepreneurs, tinkerers, hobbyists and others in the community to use shared equipment including a 3D printing lab, wood shop, metal shop and welding lab.

Tonight’s event is free and you are invited to attend. Some activities will have a cost associated with them.

You can more information at Columbuspropeller.com or on the Columbus Propeller Facebook page.