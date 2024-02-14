Columbus looking for next Ethnic Expo host country

The city of Columbus is looking for the next host country for this year’s Ethnic Expo.

The October event is a two-day festival that celebrates the city’s diversity and cultural traditions. The festival, held around Columbus City Hall, is family-friendly and features live performances of international music and dancing, authentic cuisine and bazaar market vendors, along with free children’s activities.

The host country’s food and culture is featured in the host country corner of the festival village and is celebrated with entertainment on the main stage.

Potential host country candidates are asked to submit a proposal. The proposals will be reviewed by the Ethnic Expo Selection Committee to choose the next host country.

An application can be found online at www.ethnicexpo.org. The deadline is March 15th.