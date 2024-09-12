Columbus housing study presentation set for next week

Columbus city officials will be unveiling the results of a housing study and needs assessment next week, meant to help guide the city in finding the gaps in available housing.

Robin Hilber, head of community development for the city, explains that it has been more than 12 years since the last housing study.

Mayor Mary Ferdon outlined housing as one of her priorities earlier this year. During her state of the city address, she said the city is prepared to use any tools it has to increase affordable housing, saying there is a need to provide housing for those who provide backbone services for Columbus.

The city has contracted with consultant RDG Planning and Design to compile the study. They will be presenting the results at next week’s meeting. It will be followed by a question and answer session. If you can’t make it, the meeting will be recorded and available online.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 19th at City Hall. You can also watch it live on the city’s website.