Columbus holding town hall to assess housing needs

Columbus officials will be holding a town hall meeting next week as part of a study on housing in the city.

According to the city’s community development department, the meeting will include discussions of what type of housing would you like to see, what are the local housing challenges and what kind of neighborhood would you like to have.

Mayor Mary Ferdon said last week in her State of the City address that the housing study and needs assessment is meant to identify existing housing and to recommend future housing strategies. She said the city is prepared to use any tools it has to increase affordable housing, saying there is a need to provide housing for those who provide backbone services for Columbus.

The meeting will will start at 5:30 p.m. the afternoon of Wednesday March 20th in the Cal Brand meeting room at Columbus City Hall.