Columbus holding info session on special taxing districts

A reminder that the city of Columbus is holding a workshop today to educate the public and new city officials on tax increment financing districts and how they work.

The TIF District 101 session will explain how TIF funds are captured, financing options for TIF funds, and a preview of legislation related to TIF districts.

After establishing a tax increment financing district and setting a baseline for property taxes, an Indiana community then siphons off rising property tax revenues in future years, which are held for redevelopment in that particular area of the community.

The information session will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. today at Columbus City Hall.