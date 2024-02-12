Columbus high school seniors receive Brown music scholarships
The 2024 Brown Music Competition was held over the weekend and winners were chosen for the Betty F. Brown and Anna Newell Brown scholarships.
According to Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County, Columbus North senior Jasmine Yang won the Betty F. Brown Awards for Instrumental Excellence for her piano performance. Columbus East senior Gavin Foley won the Anna Newell Brown Awards for Vocal Excellence.
Both students will receive a $3,500 scholarship award.
21 students participated in the competition, with two seniors receiving instrumental awards and three senior vocalists receiving an award.
Instrumental
- Sreepadaarchana Munjuluri, $2,500
- Emma Cloud, $1,000
Vocal
- Amelia Maddox, $2,000
- Austin Clark, $1,000
- Antoinette Hughes, $500
Seven underclass award winners were also chosen for instrumentalist and for vocalist.
Instrumental
- Santi De Luna, $2,000
- Grace Huang, $2,000
- Rishabh Rajesh, $2,000
Vocal
- Rebekah Woodruff, $2,000
- Rebeca Natalie Cantu Garcia, $1,000
- Elizabeth Alderfer, $500
- Annie Green, $500
Saturday’s competition was held at the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic’s Helen Haddad Hall.
Photos courtesy of Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County