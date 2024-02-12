Columbus high school seniors receive Brown music scholarships

The 2024 Brown Music Competition was held over the weekend and winners were chosen for the Betty F. Brown and Anna Newell Brown scholarships.

According to Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County, Columbus North senior Jasmine Yang won the Betty F. Brown Awards for Instrumental Excellence for her piano performance. Columbus East senior Gavin Foley won the Anna Newell Brown Awards for Vocal Excellence.

Both students will receive a $3,500 scholarship award.

21 students participated in the competition, with two seniors receiving instrumental awards and three senior vocalists receiving an award.

Instrumental

Sreepadaarchana Munjuluri, $2,500

Emma Cloud, $1,000

Vocal

Amelia Maddox, $2,000

Austin Clark, $1,000

Antoinette Hughes, $500

Seven underclass award winners were also chosen for instrumentalist and for vocalist.

Instrumental

Santi De Luna, $2,000

Grace Huang, $2,000

Rishabh Rajesh, $2,000

Vocal

Rebekah Woodruff, $2,000

Rebeca Natalie Cantu Garcia, $1,000

Elizabeth Alderfer, $500

Annie Green, $500

Saturday’s competition was held at the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic’s Helen Haddad Hall.

Photos courtesy of Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County