Columbus graduate to speak at ISU commencement

Megan Shrader. Photo courtesy of Indiana State University

A Columbus native will be one of the featured speakers at the upcoming Indiana State University Winter Commencement ceremonies this weekend.

According to the school, Megan Shrader graduated from Columbus North High School in 2013. Shrader had made two attempts to finish college, but after committing to graduating she earned an associate’s degree in general studies from Ivy Tech Commujnity College in 2021. She transferred to Indiana State and will gradudate with a degree in communications concentraging on digital and interactive media.

Shrader works as a photojournalist for a Terre Haute televisision station. After graduation she hopes to own a production company that elevates the voices of women and minorities.

The school will have 579 students graduate during the Winter Commencement on Saturday.