Columbus fugitive arrested in Jennings County raid

James Redkey. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.

A fugitive from Columbus was arrested in Jennings County last week after the SWAT team was called in to assist.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, James Redkey has been listed as a most-wanted fugitive by Columbus police with a Bartholomew County warrant for auto theft, a warrant for not supporting a dependent out of Jefferson County and on Jennings County charges for burglary. Deputies say Redkey has been able to avoid law enforcement for some time with several people allowing him to hide out on their properties.

On Thursday, deputies received information that Redkey was in the area of Country Squire Lakes and obtained a search warrant. Deputies say that in the past he had been violent and resisted law enforcement, so the county SWAT team and a police dog unit were sent to the scene to serve the warrant. Redkey attempted to run from law enforcement but was soon taken into custody.

He was taken to the Jennings County Jail with information about his arrest forwarded to Bartholomew and Jefferson counties.