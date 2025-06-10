Columbus firefighters rescue tree trimmer

Columbus firefighters had to help rescue a tree trimmer, after a hydraulic lift broke down, leaving him stuck about 30 feet above the ground over the weekend.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, they were called to the McCullough Lane home at just before 8 p.m. Saturday evening. They found the worker uninjured but trapped on the elevated platform. Firefighters found that because of the distance from the road, they couldn’t simply use a ladder truck to assist.

Instead firefighters found emergency release instructions for the hydraulic system, which allowed them to safely lower the man to the ground.

Firefighters also were preparing other options including using rope rescue skills to rig a system to lower the man from the perch.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.