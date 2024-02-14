Columbus firefighters promoted as investigators

Two Columbus firefighters are being promoted in the fire investigation and inspection division.

According to Columbus Fire Department, Troy Todd is being promoted to be the city’s fire marshal. The fire marshal oversees the division. Todd has been with the fire department since 2002 and with the division since 2020 where he served as inspector.

Firefighter Andy Johns is being promoted to inspector which has a rank of administrative captain. Johns has been with the Columbus Fire Department since 2015. The fire inspector conducts building inspections within the City of Columbus along with fire investigations.

Photos courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.