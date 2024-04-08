Columbus firefighters offer eclipse safety, travel tips

Local emergency officials are offering safety tips ahead of today’s total solar eclipse.

Capt. Mike Wilson with the Columbus Fire Department explains the need for appropriate eye protection and to make sure you are in a safe spot if you suddenly stop to view the eclipse.

Wilson says if you are behind the wheel, pull of any roadway and find a safe spot to stop to watch the eclipse:

Wilson says you need to know that there are likely going to be traffic tieups this afternoon. He urges you to remain remain mentally prepared for delays and patient with your fellow travelers :

Wilson said that you should recognize that children are out of school today, while their parents may still be working. So be sure to have safety at the top of your mind, especially fire safety in the kitchen, as you step out to watch the eclipse unfold.: