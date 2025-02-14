Columbus Firefighters Fight Early Morning Warehouse Blaze

Columbus Firefighters were called to the scene of a warehouse fire early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called at approximately 5:48AM to the scene at 3450 Scott Drive. When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were visible coming through the roof of the building. Due to the amount of fire within the interior, structural compromise caused by flames and building construction material, firefighters worked from a defensive position from the outside of the building. Firefighters continued to operate at the scene through the late morning.

According to CFD, the property owner is listed as Warehouse Enterprises LLC. It is unknown at this time if the building was occupied.

(Photos Courtesy of Columbus Fire Department)