Columbus firefighters battle through weather to fight fires

Columbus firefighters were busy in this morning’s nasty weather.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, they were called out to the Taco Bell on Jonathan Moore Pike at about 9:30 a.m. this morning on a report of a vehicle fire in the parking lot. Firefighters were able to get to the scene before the fire spread to the adjoining building and put the fire out.

No one was injured but the SUV is a total loss. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

At 11:11 a.m. this morning, firefighters were called to Flambeau Inc. on Middle Road on a report of a trash compactor on fire. When firefighters arrived they discovered that the fire had been already been extinguished and the company had temporarily evacuated the business. Heavy smoke remained inside and cleanup efforts allowed the business to safely get back to work.

