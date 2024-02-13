Columbus firefighters assist in Jackson County propane leak

Firefighters from Columbus helped control a propane leak in northern Jackson County Monday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, help was requested for a reported leak in Reddington at the Crestwood Oil and Natural Gas facility on Jackson County Road 975N at about 12:18 p.m. Monday afternoon. Eight Columbus hazardous materials technicians headed to the scene to assist the Reddington Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters say that a valve failure caused a release of liquid propane. Firefighters in full gear were able to manually close the valve.

No injuries were reported. The incident shut down roads and led to some evacuations, according to Reddington firefighters.

Other agencies assisting at the scene included Hamilton and Jackson Washington Township fire departments, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, and Jackson County EMS medics.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department