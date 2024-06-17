Columbus firefighter retires after 27 year career

A Columbus firefighter is retiring after 27 years with the force.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, Lieutenant Jim Miller joined the department in 1997. He is retiring as the B-Battalion lieutenant at Fire Station No. 5. Miller has volunteered with the Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund and was chairman of the charity for several years. He has also been union officer for the local and a member of the Columbus Fire Department Color Guard.

His official retirement date is today.