Columbus firefighter ends 35 year career with department

Scott Stam. Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.

Columbus firefighters are recognizing a veteran who is retiring after 35 years of service to the city.

Firefighter Scott Stam joined the department in 1988. He was most recently assigned to Battalion C at Fire Station #6 and was very involved in the Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund.

His official retirement date was Saturday. The department announced the retirement yesterday, thanking Stam for his faithful years of service to the department and the community.