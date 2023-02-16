Columbus Fire Department welcomes new firefighters

The Columbus Fire Department is welcoming three new firefighters, hired to fill vacancies left by retirements and advancements.

The three were sworn in this week by Mayor Jim Lienhoop.

23-year-old Firefighter Tyler Bullard is a graduate of Seymour High School and attended the University of Indianapolis. Bullard is the son of retired Seymour, IN. Firefighter, Joe Bullard.

26-year-old Firefighter Jacob Hempstead is a graduate of Greensburg High School. Hempstead previously worked for the City of Rushville Fire Department for a year and has served as a volunteer Firefighter for the Letts Volunteer Fire Department for eight years.

29-year-old Firefighter Johnathon Rogers is a graduate of Columbus Signature Academy, attended Ivy Tech Community College and the Community College of the Air Force. Rogers served six years of active duty with the Air Force and two years with the Air Force Reserves. He has been working for Columbus Regional Health’s Ambulance Service for a year.

All firefighters will undergo a department orientation training program before receiving a station and shift assignment.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department. Firefighters Johnathon Rogers, Tyler Bullard and Jacob Hempstead were sworn in at Tuesday’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.