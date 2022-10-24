Monday, October 24, 2022
1010 WCSI
News Talk 1010 WCSI
Shows
AM Columbus
Columbus News and Views
News Show Archive
Radio Auction
Talk Shows
Program Schedule
News
Local News
Pump Patrol
FOX U.S. News
FOX Politics
Fox World News
FOX Health
Entertainment News
Hoosier Ag Today
WAZE Traffic Center
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Audio Archive
FOX Sports
School Delays
Weather
Weather Forecast
School Delays
Event Cancellations
Submit Cancellation
River Levels
Community
School Delays
Local Cancellations
Submit Cancellation
Community Calendar
Submit Community Event
Pump Patrol
Contests
Current Contests
Contest Rules
About Us
Advertising
Pay Your Bill
Job Connection
Advantage Partners
Contact Us
Listen Live
Live Stream
Mobile Apps & Alexa
Local News
Top Story
Columbus Fire Department Called to Hyundai For Smoke
October 24, 2022
←
Iran’s assistance to Russia could make country an enemy combatant, missing family found and more top headlines
INDOT Patching Work This Week
→