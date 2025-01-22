Columbus extends tree collection schedule

The City of Columbus is extending its live Christmas Tree pickup service due to the bad weather.

They will not be collecting the trees through Friday Jan. 31st

Columbus city crews are picking up Christmas trees during their normal trash and recycling collection routes. You should have your trees curbside on the same day as your normal pickups.

All trees must be removed from bags and they must be free of ornaments, hooks, stands, or nails.

Call-ins will not be accepted for Christmas trees and collections will not be made on private streets or on alleys.

You can get more information on the CurbCycle or Columbus Collect apps, or on the city website at https://www.columbus.in.gov/public-works/