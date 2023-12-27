Columbus elected officials to be sworn in Monday

A swearing in ceremony is set for Monday at Columbus City Hall for the new mayor, the first city clerk and a larger city council.

Mary Ferdon will be sworn in as mayor as well as Luann Welmer, the current city clerk-treasurer who will take office as the first city clerk. Under the city’s new second class status with the state, the roles of clerk-treasurer will be split between Welmer as the elected clerk and an appointed comptroller for the city, .

There will also be a swearing in of the nine person council, expanded from the seven members the city had as a third class city.

Incumbent council members, Democrats Elaine Hilber, Jerone Wood, Tom Dell and Grace Kestler and Republican Frank Miller will return to the council. New council members Josh Burnett, Chris Bartels, Kent Anderson and Jay Foyst are also set to be sworn in.

The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Monday morning in the Cal Brand Meeting Room at Columbus City Hall.