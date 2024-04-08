Columbus eclipse events continue today

Eclipse related events were going on throughout our area on Sunday. At The Commons in downtown Columbus, the Shelby Community Band unveiled an original musical composition called Totality.

That was part of the city’s Total Solarbration activities.

Jody Coffman, spokeswoman for the city, explains what is on tap for today.

Eclipsing the Renaissance, a renaissance faire, will be happening at the Columbus Municipal Airport from noon to 4:30 p.m.

The Bartholomew County Public Library and kidscommons are hosting a Solar Spectacular at Central Middle School from noon to 4 p.m. today.

The sun will be covered by the moon and total darkness will fall in our area starting at 3:05 p.m. in Columbus.

You can find a complete list of local solar eclipse events at https://columbus.in.us/eclipse/