Columbus driver involved in fatal Shelby County crash

Shelby County Sheriff’s Department Press Release

On Monday, January 29th, 2024 at approximately 2:55 pm, Shelby County Sheriff Department Deputies were dispatched to the 10,000 block of South State Road 9 for a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

Upon arrival, Deputies found a tractor-trailer hauling grain, driven by Gary Jaquess, age 65 from Columbus, Indiana, and a Jeep Liberty, driven by Johnathan May, age 23 from Shelbyville, Indiana, appeared to have been involved in a head-on collision. Scene investigation and witness statements indicate that the southbound Jeep had crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided with the northbound tractor-trailer.

Johnathan May was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash. Gary Jaquess and Alexis Eversole, age 22 from Shelbyville, who was a passenger in the Jeep, were both transported to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis by Shelbyville Fire Department medics.

The Shelby County Fatal Crash Team responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.