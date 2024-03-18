Columbus Department of Public Works Announces Yard Waste Collection Details

The Columbus Department of Public Works has announced that Starting Monday the 18th through December 13th of this year, the Sanitation Department will begin running weekly brush and yard waste toter collection routes. Brush and yard waste toters will be collected on the same day as trash collection.

The City yard waste program is intended for the disposal of common green yard wastes such as grass clippings, weeds, leaves, and flowers.

The Department of Public works would like to remind residents that yard waste toters must be free of:

· Trash or recycling of any kind, such as garden pots and soil bags

· Sticks, branches, wood, or tree trimmings

· Rocks and mulch

· Household food

· Pet waste

To participate in the brush collection program, please have your brush stacked neatly at the curb on your trash day by 7 a.m. for chipper truck collection. Large piles of brush exceeding 6’ in length, or are larger than a pick-up truck load, must be submitted for collection through the CurbCycle App, or called in to the Department of Public Works Office at 812-376-2509 for collection.

For more information about the brush and yard waste collection programs, including a full list of acceptable yard waste materials, please visit our website at https://www.columbus.in.gov/public-works/. Follow the Department of Public Works on Facebook @ColumbusRecycles.