Columbus crews urge patience as leaf pickup continues

The Columbus Department of Public Works is asking for your patience as crews continue to collect leaves.

The city says that there have been many calls from residents concerned their leaves have yet to be collected, but it is normal for the collection crews to fall behind during the peak of the season due to the volume of leaves. Crews will continue to work until dusk each day to collect as much as they can.

The city says that it will get to your leaves as soon as possible. You can get more information on the progress through the city’s social media and website.