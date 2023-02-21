Columbus considers flood plain changes tonight

A proposed Columbus ordinance would prohibit the outdoor storage of hazardous materials in the flood plain.

Columbus City Council will consider that and other changes to the zoning ordinance governing flood plain standards when it meets tonight.

The flood hazard standards outlined in the city ordinance are meant to meet at least the minimum standards required for communities to take part in the federally- backed flood insurance program.

The city Plan Commission recommended approval of the changes when it met earlier this month.

A provision would prohibit the outdoor storage of hazardous materials in the flood plain. The materials could still be stored indoors if the location is elevated and flood protected.

The revisions will not include a proposal that any structures in the flood plain would have to be made to comply with the ordinance whenever an addition or improvement was made. The city will keep the rule that requires compliance if improvements worth more than half of a structure’s value are made.

Columbus City Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight at Columbus City Hall.