Columbus considering new open space requirements for builders

Columbus City Council is weighing new requirements for open space in proposed subdivisions.

The changes to the city’s subdivision control ordinance were presented to the council this week after being approved unanimously by Columbus Plan Commission last month. It would require larger subdivisions to provide space for public open areas. Jeff Bergman, the city planning director, said that there would be no change to the rules for subdivisions being planned for 50 or less homes, but developments would 50 to 299 homes would be required to have a mini park in their design, while large subdivisions would be required to have a full neighborhood park.

The open space would have to be built into the design as a single space, with a regular shape suitable for a variety of recreational uses. After being constructed, the space would either be donated to the city of Columbus or the Columbus Park Foundation which would then maintain the area, or be designated as a common area maintained by a home owners association.

City Council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance on first reading. All ordinances require two approvals before being put into effect.